Musk Says SpaceX Bought Twitter Ads for Starlink in Australia, Spain

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Elon Musk, SpaceX and Tesla founder and Twitter owner, said on Monday that SpaceX bought ads on Twitter for Starlink to test the system's effectiveness.

"SpaceX Starlink bought a tiny ” not large ” ad package to test effectiveness of Twitter advertising in Australia & Spain.

Did same for FB/Insta/Google (Facebook and Instagram banned in Russia)," Musk said on Twitter.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported. Following the purchase, the billionaire initiated mass layoffs to optimize expenses.