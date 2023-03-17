Musk Says SpaceX to Be Ready to Launch Starship in Few Weeks, Near Third Week of April

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Thursday that his company SpaceX would be ready to launch a Starship spacecraft in a few weeks.

"SpaceX will be ready to launch Starship in a few weeks, then launch timing depends on FAA (the US Federal Aviation Administration) license approval," he tweeted.

Musk assumed that the license approval would take a few weeks, so the "first launch attempt will be near end of third week of April."

Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the Moon and Mars.