UrduPoint.com

Musk Says SpaceX To Be Ready To Launch Starship In Few Weeks, Near Third Week Of April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 06:30 AM

Musk Says SpaceX to Be Ready to Launch Starship in Few Weeks, Near Third Week of April

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Thursday that his company SpaceX would be ready to launch a Starship spacecraft in a few weeks.

"SpaceX will be ready to launch Starship in a few weeks, then launch timing depends on FAA (the US Federal Aviation Administration) license approval," he tweeted.

Musk assumed that the license approval would take a few weeks, so the "first launch attempt will be near end of third week of April."

Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the Moon and Mars.

Related Topics

Company Vehicle Elon Musk SpaceX April

Recent Stories

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla ..

Man United, Arsenal , Feyenoord, Juventus, Sevilla progress for Europa League&#0 ..

4 hours ago
 Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria ..

Sindh High Court adjourns petition against Bahria Town till April 14

7 hours ago
 Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centr ..

Secretary visits dairy farm, milk collection centre in Sahiwal division

7 hours ago
 Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: m ..

Uranium said missing by IAEA in Libya recovered: military

7 hours ago
 Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid Fir ..

Global stocks rally after ECB lifts rates amid First Republic rescue talk

7 hours ago
 Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expan ..

Blinken bolsters support for Niger as Russia expands nearby

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.