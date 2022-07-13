(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2022) The damage from the fire that occurred during the recent test launch of SpaceX's prototype Super Heavy Starship booster appeared to be "minor," though its engines still need to be inspected, founder Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

The booster, powered by 33 Raptor engines, was test launched on Monday night from SpaceX's Starbase spaceport in Texas.

Thick smoke emerged from the bottom of the launch tower after the start and was followed by a spit of fire.

"Was just up in the booster propulsion section. Damage appears to be minor, but we need to inspect all the engines. Best to do this in the high bay," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the moon and Mars.