Musk Says Starlink Satellites Not a Problem for Astronomy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) US entrepreneur and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk affirmed that his Starlink commercial satellite system will cause "zero" problems for astronomy and if the impact is "above zero," then his company will take "corrective action."

In late February, the Russian Academy of Sciences said it would send a letter to the United Nations complaining about Starlink since a system of thousands of satellites could interfere with the work of astronomers. According to the academy, 30-40 percent of astronomical images would be altered by sunlight reflected off of Musk's satellites.

"I am confident that we will not cause any effect whatsoever in astronomical discoveries. Zero. That's my prediction. We'll take corrective action if it's above zero," Musk said on Tuesday, as cited by Forbes magazine.

The entrepreneur also noted that SpaceX conducted a series of experiments to color the phased antenna black instead of white, and was working on a "sunshade" for satellites.

"We're launching a sunshade, changing the color of the satellite... aesthetically this should not be an impact," the CEO added.

The Starlink network includes more than 200 satellites, with up to 22 launches planned this year to form a constellation of hundreds of satellites, which are intended to create a global broadband internet network.

SpaceX successfully launched 60 Starlink satellites into orbit using a Falcon 9 rockets at the end of last month, which was the fourth Starlink launch overall.