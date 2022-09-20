Musk Says Starlink Will Ask US Government for Exemption to Iran-Related Sanctions

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2022) SpaceX founder Elon Musk said he will seek an exemption from US sanctions on Iran in order to allow his company to provide internet service to people in hath country.

"Starlink will ask for an exemption to Iranian sanctions in this regard," Musk said via Twitter on Monday when asked if it would be possible to provide Starlink to the Iranian people.