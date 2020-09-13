Musk Says Starship Prototype to Be Done in About 7 Days, Test Flight Planned After That

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2020) SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says a prototype of the Starship reusable launch vehicle that his company is developing will be ready in about one week and will then perform a short test flight.

"SN8 Starship with flaps & nosecone should be done in about a week. Then static fire, checkouts, static fire, fly to 60,000 ft & back," Musk wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

At the end of last month, Musk said that a Starship test flight was going to happen "probably next year" but that it "might not work."

Musk said in August that SpaceX was planning to start the construction of a booster prototype (Super Heavy) to pair with Starship soon, but there have since been no updates on that.

According to Musk, the Starship launch vehicle should be able to carry over 100 metric tons of cargo to low Earth orbit once it is completed. The larger goal is to have Starship missions transport people to the moon and Mars.