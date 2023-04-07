Close
Musk Says Starship Ready To Take Off Next Week

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Musk Says Starship Ready to Take Off Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Thursday that the Starship spacecraft developed by his company SpaceX was fully staked and ready to take off next week.

Musk said in mid-March that SpaceX would be ready to launch Starship "near end of third week of April," adding that the launch time would depend on the license approval by the US Federal Aviation Administration.

"Starship is stacked & ready to launch next week, pending regulatory approval," Musk said on Twitter.

Starship is a fully reusable two‘stage‘to‘orbit super heavy‘lift launch vehicle under development by SpaceX. Musk plans to use the spacecraft to establish permanent bases on the Moon and Mars.

