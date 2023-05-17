Musk Says Tesla Developing 2 New Products

UrduPoint.com

Faizan Hashmi Published May 17, 2023 | 08:51 PM

US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his automaker Tesla was developing two new electric vehicles "above anything else that is present in the industry"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Wednesday that his automaker Tesla was developing two new electric vehicles "above anything else that is present in the industry."

"There are two new products that I think you'll be very excited about. Both the design of the products and the manufacturing techniques are head and shoulders above anything else that is present in the industry," Musk told the 2023 Tesla annual shareholder's meeting.

Musk did not clarify on stage what he had meant by "building" the vehicle.

"I just want to emphasize that we are actually building a new product. We are actually designing a new product. We're not sitting on our hands here," he said.

This particular vehicle might be the $25,000 hatchback that Musk talked about in 2020 during the company's battery day. He refrained from making a formal product announcement during the meeting, indicating that the new products would be revealed at a dedicated event at a later date.

Musk estimated that the two products alone would likely reach about 5 million units per year.

