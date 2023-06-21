Musk Says Tesla Will Soon Come to India, Make 'Significant Investments'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said Tuesday after meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New York that his electric car-making company Tesla will be in India "as soon as humanly possible" and make "significant investments" in the country's economy.

"I am confident that Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible ... India has more promise than any large country in the world. He (Modi) really cares about India because he's pushing us to make significant investments in India, which is something we intend to do, and we are just trying to figure out the right timing," Musk told journalists after the meeting, adding that he was a "fan" of the prime minister.

Musk thanked Modi for his plans and said that the parties could announce something in the not-too-distant future. Musk also said that he was "looking forward to bringing Starlink to India," adding that he would visit the country next year.

Modi is visiting the United States from June 20-23, including stops in New York City and Washington, where he will meet with President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.