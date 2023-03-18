Musk Says Trump Will Be Reelected in 2024 If Arrested Next Week

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk said on Saturday that if a possible arrest of former US President Donald Trump takes place next week, he would be reelected in a "landslide" victory in the 2024 US presidential election.

Earlier in the day, Trump said that he expected to be arrested on March 21 in connection with the investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney and called on the US public to protest.

"If this happens, Trump will be re-elected in a landslide victory," Musk tweeted.

Earlier this week, media reported that Trump's possible indictment was connected with an investigation into payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels that Trump allegedly made in 2016 in a bid to prevent her from disclosing her 2006 sexual affair with him.