Musk Says Twitter Considers 'Cisgender' Slur Word Punishable By Temporary Suspension

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Musk Says Twitter Considers 'Cisgender' Slur Word Punishable by Temporary Suspension

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2023) Picking on people while using slurs ” such as "cisgender" or "cis" ” will lead to suspension from Twitter, Chairman and CTO Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

"Repeated, targeted harassment against any account will cause the harassing accounts to receive, at minimum, temporary suspensions," Musk said in a Twitter response. "The words 'cis' or 'cisgender' are considered slurs on this platform."

Musk reacted to a Twitter user James Esses, who was complaining about being attacked by trans activists after he rejected the word "cis." The activists, in return, were calling him "cissy," he said.

Gender ideology has become a big topic in the United States, especially for the more liberal part of the community, creating waves of confusion around biological sex.

"Cisgender" is used by trans activists to describe those who identify with their biological sex.

"Cis" comes from the Latin language and stands for "on this side." According to the Oxford English dictionary, the earliest use of the prefix for gender started in the early 1990s due to new social discourse. The term is said to be firstly coined by Volkmar Sigusch in 1991, who was a German sexologist. Sigusch, referred to by some as a "pedophile sympathizer," said that children's sexuality is the biggest taboo of today's society. "Trans," on the other hand, means "on the other side" or "beyond."

