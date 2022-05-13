Musk Says Twitter Deal on Hold Due to Calculation of Spam, Fake Accounts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Friday that the deal to buy the social network Twitter is put on hold due to the calculation of fake accounts in it.

"Twitter deal temporarily on hold pending details supporting calculation that spam/fake accounts do indeed represent less than 5% of users," Musk said on Twitter.

Twitter shares fell by 20% in early trading after this announcement.