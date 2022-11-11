UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Twitter May See Multibillion Losses, Bankruptcy Next Year - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 11, 2022 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk told Twitter employees that the media giant may see a "net negative cash flow of several billion Dollars" next year with chances of bankruptcy, according to reports.

In Musk's view, Twitter's "bankruptcy is not out of the question" if his new acquisition will not be able to earn more than it spends, the report said on Thursday.

"We can't scale to a billion users and take massive losses along the way, that's not feasible," the report cited Musk as saying. "(But) if you have a compelling product, people will buy it. That has been my experience at SpaceX and Tesla."

The billionaire added that making Twitter more profitable may entail introducing video content and creating more attractive compensation conditions for content creators, according to the report.

