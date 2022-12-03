UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference To Left-Wing Candidates In Brazil Election

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Musk Says Twitter Possibly Gave Preference to Left-Wing Candidates in Brazil Election

US billionaire entrepreneur and the newly minted owner of Twitter Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter personnel could have given preference to leftist candidates during the 2022 presidential election in Brazil, without substantiating his claim

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) US billionaire entrepreneur and the newly minted owner of Twitter Elon Musk said on Saturday that Twitter personnel could have given preference to leftist candidates during the 2022 presidential election in Brazil, without substantiating his claim.

"I've seen a lot of concerning tweets about the recent Brazil election. If those tweets are accurate, it's possible that Twitter personnel gave preference to left wing candidates," Musk tweeted in response to his follower's tweet about elections "handled by the former Twitter regime."

Brazil held the first round of the election on October 2, with the main competition unfolding between outgoing Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Bolsonaro represents the right-wing camp of Brazil's politics and has repeatedly made controversial statements on minorities, women, political opponents, and other groups.

Lula, who had served as president from 2003-2010, was jailed in 2018 after being charged with corruption and money laundering in a major scandal targeting Petrobras, the country's state oil producer. He was freed in 2019 and had his political rights were reinstated in 2021 after the Supreme Federal Court ruled that he was tried by a court with no proper jurisdiction.

Since none of them crossed the 50% threshold in the first round of the election, they confronted each other in the runoff on October 30. According to official results from Brazil's Superior Electoral Court, Lula got 50.9% of the vote, securing victory over the sitting president, who won 49.1% of the vote.

Related Topics

Election Corruption Scandal Vote Twitter Oil Superior Brazil Elon Musk Money October Women 2018 2019 From Court

Recent Stories

Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

Asif Ali Zardari felicitates Sindh on Culture Day

2 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship result

Football: English Championship result

2 minutes ago
 Shazia Marri grieves over death of senior PML(N) l ..

Shazia Marri grieves over death of senior PML(N) leader Najma Hameed

2 minutes ago
 28 people shifted to shelter home

28 people shifted to shelter home

2 minutes ago
 240-kg dead meat seized, slaughter house sealed

240-kg dead meat seized, slaughter house sealed

5 minutes ago
 Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

Russia rejects oil price cap agreed by EU, G7

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.