Musk Says Twitter Temporarily Limits Reading Of Posts To Combat Data Scraping

Muhammad Irfan Published July 02, 2023 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2023) Twitter owner Elon Musk said on Saturday that the social network introduced a temporary limit on reading Twitter posts to combat automated data collection.

Earlier in the day, Musk said that "almost every company doing AI" was scraping "vast amounts of data.

" He added that drastic and immediate actions are needed to combat this issue.

"To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits: verified accounts are limited to reading 6000 posts/day; unverified accounts to 600 posts/day; new unverified accounts to 300/day," Musk said on Twitter.

Earlier media reported that Twitter also canceled the ability to view posts without registering in the system.

