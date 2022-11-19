Musk Says Twitter to Promote Free Speech But Limit Reach of 'Hate Tweets' on Platform

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Twitter will promote the principle of free speech but limit the reach of negative or hateful content on the social media platform, Twitter chief Elon Musk said on Friday.

"New Twitter policy is freedom of speech, but not freedom of reach. Negative/hate tweets will be max deboosted and demonetized, so no ads or other revenue to twitter," Musk said via Twitter.

Users won't find deboosted tweets unless they specifically seek them out, Musk said. The deboost will only apply to individual tweets and not whole accounts, Musk also said.

Additionally, Twitter reinstated the accounts of comedian Kathy Griffin, psychologist Jordan Peterson and satirical news outlet Babylon Bee, Musk said. However, when a user suggested Twitter reinstate the account of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, Musk simply replied, "No."

Musk, who recently acquired Twitter for $44 billion, said he planned to bolster protections for free speech on the platform. Last month, Musk said Twitter would form a "content moderation council" with diverse viewpoints to help govern the platform's policies.