Musk Says Twitter Will Add Text-Formatting Functions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) US entrepreneur and Twitter owner Elon Musk on Monday announced the implementation of text-formatting functions in the social network.

"We will also be adding simple formatting features like bold, underline & font size later this quarter. The goal is to allow people to publish long-form natively on Twitter, rather than forcing them to use another website.

Twitter will continue to recommend brevity in tweets," Musk tweeted.

In late October 2022, Musk finalized the $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, a US company founded in 2006 and headquartered in San Francisco, California. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter executives who were responsible for the platform's privacy, cybersecurity and censorship, as well as about two-thirds of Twitter's employees.