Musk Says Twitter Will Not Unfreeze Suspended Accounts Until Clear Procedure in Place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) Twitter will not unfreeze suspended accounts of users who earlier violated the platform's policy until the company develops a "clear process" for doing so, US billionaire Elon Musk said on Wednesday.

"Twitter will not allow anyone who was de-platformed for violating Twitter rules back on platform until we have a clear process for doing so, which will take at least a few more weeks," Musk tweeted.

The billionaire added that Twitter's content moderation council would include members with "widely divergent views," which would involve the civil rights community and groups who "faced hate-fueled violence."

The US billionaire closed the $44 billion acquisition deal last Friday. He tweeted on Sunday that "the whole verification process is being revamped right now."