MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2023) Twitter will obey the forthcoming EU legislation requiring the policing of content, owner Elon Musk has said.

"Twitter will obey the law," Musk told French broadcaster France 2 on Monday.

New regulations under the Digital Services Act will go into force on August 25 for an initial list of 19 so-called Very Large Online Platforms and Search Engines, including Twitter, which have more than 45 million monthly active users in the EU. Tighter content moderation, stronger protection for minors and a transparent ads policy will become a legal requirement rather than a choice for these platforms.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October 2022, the businessman has vowed to fight censorship on his platform. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has expressed concern over Musk's plans to loosen control over content on Twitter, as in his opinion it may complicate the fight against misinformation and information manipulation, as they are seen in the EU.