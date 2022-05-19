UrduPoint.com

Musk Says Will Vote Republican In 2024 Election, Calls Dems 'Party Of Division And Hate'

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 12:40 AM

Musk Says Will Vote Republican in 2024 Election, Calls Dems 'Party of Division and Hate'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, said on Wednesday that he will vote Republican in the 2024 presidential election because the Democrats have become the party of hate and division.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division (and) hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Musk added that he expects Democrats to launch a so-called dirty tricks campaign against him for announcing his support for the Republican party and criticizing the Democratic party.

Musk is currently in the process of acquiring Twitter but it has be paused over concerns Musk has about the number of bots on the social media platform.

In April, Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social media network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter's role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."

Related Topics

Election Democracy Vote Social Media Twitter Elon Musk SpaceX April Democrats Agreement Share Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine V ..

Greece to Ban Sale of Internal-Combustion Engine Vehicles From 2030

15 minutes ago
 US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland ..

US Talking to Turkey to Facilitate Sweden, Finland's NATO Accession - Sullivan

15 minutes ago
 US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test ..

US Prepared for Potential DPRK Missile, Nuke Test During Biden Trip to Asia - Su ..

27 minutes ago
 PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooper ..

PM desires further deepening of Pakistan-EU cooperative ties

27 minutes ago
 Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for ..

Swiss Government Approves Creating Gas Reserve for Winter

27 minutes ago
 Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN ..

Sindh govt forms review committee to finalize UN 'Living Indus Initiative'

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.