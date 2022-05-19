Musk Says Will Vote Republican in 2024 Election, Calls Dems 'Party of Division and Hate'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2022) Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX and Tesla CEO, said on Wednesday that he will vote Republican in the 2024 presidential election because the Democrats have become the party of hate and division.

"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division (and) hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Musk added that he expects Democrats to launch a so-called dirty tricks campaign against him for announcing his support for the Republican party and criticizing the Democratic party.

Musk is currently in the process of acquiring Twitter but it has be paused over concerns Musk has about the number of bots on the social media platform.

In April, Musk reached an agreement with Twitter on the acquisition of the social media network for $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. Musk later said that he would like to revolutionize Twitter's role in public debate, as "free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated."