Musk Says X Hit By Major Cyberattack
Faizan Hashmi Published March 11, 2025 | 01:10 AM
San Francisco, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) Elon Musk said X was hit by a major cyberattack on Monday as outages plagued users of the platform once known as Twitter.
"There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against X," Musk said in a post on the platform.
Musk blamed a cyberattack, providing no evidence, for crashing the site last year when an interview with Donald Trump was to be streamed.
In his post Monday, Musk included an X post from a DogeDesigner account that some on Reddit speculated could be a puppet of the tycoon himself.
The post noted protests against the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) that Trump entrusted to Musk, along with Tesla shops being vandalized, suggesting a cyberattack could signal another burst of animosity towards Musk.
Musk is chief or Tesla, his electric car company.
"It would take a lot of (money) to do an attack of this magnitude," read a post in the exchange by the account of Jammies.
"Who has the resources to fund this?"
Musk also maintained such an attack would take tremendous resources, speculating it was the work of a country or large coordinated group.
Outages on the X social media platform left tens of thousands of users unable to access the site, according to monitors.
Reports of problems with X started in the early hours of Monday, with users in Asia, Europe, and North America saying they could not access the platform, according to the Downdetector tracking site.
At the peak, more than 40,000 people reported outages, the site said.
The bulk of the reports were from people trying to use X on smartphones, but people on web browsers also reported the service down.
"Twitter keeps breaking?" asked a post by @Lalaslovely in the Downdetector chat section.
After Musk bought Twitter for $44 billion in late 2022, the majority of employees left or were fired, raising concerns about whether staffing was in place to keep the platform safe and stable.
Recent Stories
UAE President receives Somali President
Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Secretary-General of Élysée Palace in Paris
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Armed Forces in Paris
ICRC warns of worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza
Mustafa Kamal assumes charge as Health Minister
Mehbooba condemns Gulmarg, IIOJK fashion show
Exhibition on Islamic Calligraphy to be held on March 13
Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Minister of Culture; witnesses signing of MoU be ..
Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik assumes charge
Pakistan making economic progress in many field: Ahsan
20 POs, 10 court absconders arrested in crackdown
260 vehicles challaned, over Rs. 205,350 fine imposed
More Stories From World
-
Musk says X hit by major cyberattack6 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen can 'create something epic' against Bayern, says Alonso6 minutes ago
-
EU says US not 'engaging' to make deal to avoid tariffs16 minutes ago
-
North Sea tanker and cargo ship collision injures 3216 minutes ago
-
Leverkusen's Wirtz sidelined for several weeks with injury16 minutes ago
-
Israeli aid freeze threatens 'food shortage' for Gaza: Germany26 minutes ago
-
Stock markets mainly lower on China, US economy fears36 minutes ago
-
'Women’s rights are under siege', UN chief warns as Commission on Status of women opens its 69th s ..2 hours ago
-
Interview: Ne Zha 2 success showcases growing influence of Chinese culture, says sinologist2 hours ago
-
New Hongshan culture sites found in northeast China2 hours ago
-
Madinah Governor receives Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia2 hours ago
-
Economic Watch: China's regional powerhouses turbocharge high-quality development2 hours ago