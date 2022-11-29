Musk Speaks Against Online Censorship In US
Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 08:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) US billionaire Elon Musk has announced a revolution against online censorship in the United States.
"A revolution against online censorship in America," Musk wrote on Twitter he recently bought.
"The Twitter Files on free speech suppression soon to be published on Twitter itself. The public deserves to know what really happened ..." he said.