Musk Starts Survey On Changes In Content Quality On Twitter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Musk Starts Survey on Changes in Content Quality on Twitter

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Twitter owner Elon Musk launched on Thursday a survey about changes in the content of the social network.

Musk asked his followers on Twitter to answer "yes" or "no" to the question "Are you seeing far fewer bots/scams/spam?"

According to the poll, 52.1% of respondents answered the question in the affirmative, while 47.9% disagreed.

The poll has already surveyed more than 700,000 people.

Musk closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter on October 28 after months of negotiations and legal disputes with the company about the number of fake accounts, which the entrepreneur believed was much higher than the company reported.

On Wednesday, the billionaire warned social media users that Twitter would make lots of "dumb" decisions in the coming months. The company intends to "keep what works and change what doesn't."

