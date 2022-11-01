(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk on Tuesday suggested reducing the price of Twitter accounts verification from nearly $20 to $8 after he was criticized by American writer Stephen King.

"We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?," Musk tweeted.

Musk also said that he would explain "the rationale in longer form before this is implemented" as it is the "only way to defeat the bots & trolls."

On Monday, the Verge reported that Twitter planned to charge users $19.99 a month for verification as part of an overhaul announced by Musk. The optional premium subscription currently costs $4.99 a month.

The US billionaire closed the $44 billion acquisition deal last Friday. He tweeted on Sunday that "the whole verification process is being revamped right now."