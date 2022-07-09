Musk Terminating $44Bln Twitter Purchase Citing Multiple Breaches of Contract - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2022) Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk is canceling his plans to buy Twitter for $44 billion due to multiple breaches of the purchase agreement, according to a letter sent by Musk's team to Twitter.

"As further described below, Mr. Musk is terminating the Merger Agreement because Twitter is in material breach of multiple provisions of that Agreement," the letter said on Friday. "In short, Twitter has not provided information that Mr. Musk has requested for nearly two months notwithstanding his repeated, detailed clarifications intended to simplify Twitter's identification, collection, and disclosure of the most relevant information sought in Mr.

Musk's original requests."

In April, Musk reached an acquisition agreement with Twitter at $54.20 per share in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion. However, Musk put the deal on hold in May to allow his team to review the veracity of Twitter's claim that less than 5% of accounts on the platform are bots or spam.