Musk to Lay Off 25% of Twitter Workforce in 1st Round of Cuts - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2022) American billionaire Elon Musk is planning to lay off 25% of Twitter workforce in an initial round of cuts since taking over the social media website, The Washington Post reported on Monday, citing sources in the know.

Musk's team is deciding who will be fired first, one of the sources said. This first round of layoffs will impact almost all departments across the company, particularly sales, product, engineering, legal, and trust and safety. The process is expected to start in the coming days, the report said.

On Thursday, Musk closed a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, negotiations for which began in April. The New York Times reported on Sunday citing sources that Musk was going to start laying off Twitter workers before November 1, when Twitter employees are scheduled to receive additional compensation related to stock grants.

Musk dismissed the information as "false."

The Washington Post, citing corporate documents, said earlier that Musk intends to fire 75% of Twitter employees. The entrepreneur also denied the reports.

After completing the acquisition of Twitter, which was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform, the entrepreneur fired former CEO Parag Agrawal, former CFO Ned Segal and former Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. He also said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" will be set up to moderate the platform.