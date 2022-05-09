UrduPoint.com

Musk Tweets About Possible Death 'Under Mysterious Circumstances' After Clash With Rogozin

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2022) Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, has tweeted that he might die under mysterious circumstances after an online clash with the head of the Russian space agency, Dmitry Rogozin.

"If I die under mysterious circumstances, it's been nice knowin ya," Musk said on Twitter (banned in Russia) late on Sunday.

Musk's mother Maye commented with "That's not funny," to which her son replied "Sorry! I will do my best to stay alive."

Musk, whose SpaceX corporation has been providing Ukraine with access to its Starlink satellite internet, published a comment by the Roscosmos chief, who accused him of supplying the Ukrainian Azov battalion and marines in Mariupol with military communication equipment.

Rogozin warned Musk that "you will be held accountable like an adult."

Despite this, many commentators alluded to Jeffrey Epstein's surprise suicide in jail, wondering whether Musk had something on former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. The Clintons were acquainted with the known billionaire pedophile.

