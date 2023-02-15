UrduPoint.com

Musk Vows To Turn Twitter Into 'Everything App' With New CEO By Year-End

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2023 | 11:40 AM

Musk Vows to Turn Twitter Into 'Everything App' With New CEO by Year-End

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday during his speech at the World Government Summit (WSG) that Twitter will be an app covering anything digital and its new CEO, according to him, will be named toward the end of this year.

"I have this sort of long term vision of something called x.com from way back in the day, which is kind of like an everything app," Musk told the conference room. "It does payments, it provides financial services, it provides information flow. Really anything digital and it also provides secure communications."

The idea is also to make it as entertaining as possible and as useful as possible.

Musk aspires to make Twitter a place of unbiased information.

"The people of Earth ... are competing to provide the most accurate information. So it's sort of a competition for truth," he said.

The entrepreneur mentioned his goal was not to make people regret the time they spent on the platform as some do after browsing other popular apps for long.

The moderator also touched on a hot topic of who will be the next CEO. Musk recently made a poll in which the majority of the voters expressed they want someone else to lead Twitter.

The billionaire answered that probably toward the end of this year. The company still needs to get stabilized and profitable, he added.

Recently, Musk has been vocal regarding the issue of Ukraine. The entrepreneur said that despite being very supportive of Ukraine, the relentless escalation of the conflict there is dangerous for the country as well as the entire world. He wants to avoid a third world war.

Last week, Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, also founded by Musk, said the private space company made steps to prevent Ukraine's armed forces from using the Starlink satellite constellation for controlling and targeting drones as the technology was "never intended to be weaponized."

The 10th World Government Summit, which is being held in Dubai from February 13-15, brought together 300 speakers including heads of state, ministers, government officials and thought leaders to discuss pressing issues and review current and future challenges in more than 220 panel discussions.

