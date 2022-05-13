UrduPoint.com

Musk Wants 'Less Divisive' Candidate Than Trump In 2024, Slams Biden's Bid To Transform US

Sumaira FH Published May 13, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Musk Wants 'Less Divisive' Candidate Than Trump in 2024, Slams Biden's Bid to Transform US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2022) SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said he prefers a less divisive candidate in the 2024 election than former President Donald Trump and that President Joe Biden was wrong to assume the country wanted dramatic changes.

"Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter," Musk wrote on Twitter on Thursday evening. "Biden's mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."

Musk did not elaborate on Biden's mistake, however, the sitting US president has been criticized by his opponents for his handling of the US economy, immigration, and energy.

Trump has said he will not return to Twitter, where he had 88 million followers when his account was suspended in light of the January 6 riot at the Capitol building. Moreover, Trump has not officially announced he will run for re-election in 2024, but he has held numerous rallies since being out of office and hinted a White House bid.

Musk said earlier this week that Twitter's decision to ban Trump was a mistake and he would reverse it if his acquisition of the social media company is successful.

Twitter recently agreed to be acquired by Musk in a deal worth $44 billion, although it is still subject to shareholder approval.

Related Topics

Election Social Media Twitter White House Company Trump Elon Musk SpaceX January Tesla Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Na ..

Imran Khan tried to take unconstitutional acts: Nayyar Bukhari

4 hours ago
 COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

COAS visits War Game session at Kharian

4 hours ago
 Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region ..

Neo-Nazis Conduct Punitive Raids in Kharkiv Region - Russian Defense Ministry

4 hours ago
 PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamab ..

PTI Chairman asks workers to get ready for Islamabad

4 hours ago
 Indian troops continue massive search operations i ..

Indian troops continue massive search operations in IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-Indi ..

Prof Butt calls for sustained, time-bound Pak-India talks to resolve Kashmir dis ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.