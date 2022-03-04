Musk Warns That Probability Of Starlink Being Targeted In Ukraine Is High, Urges Caution
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) SpaceX founder Elon Musk warned on Thursday that there is a high probability his Starlink internet provider is being targeted by Russia in Ukraine and urged users to use with caution.
"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk wrote on Twitter.