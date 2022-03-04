UrduPoint.com

Musk Warns That Probability Of Starlink Being Targeted In Ukraine Is High, Urges Caution

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Musk Warns That Probability of Starlink Being Targeted in Ukraine is High, Urges Caution

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) SpaceX founder Elon Musk warned on Thursday that there is a high probability his Starlink internet provider is being targeted by Russia in Ukraine and urged users to use with caution.

"Important warning: Starlink is the only non-Russian communications system still working in some parts of Ukraine, so probability of being targeted is high. Please use with caution," Musk wrote on Twitter.

Related Topics

Internet Ukraine Russia Twitter Elon Musk SpaceX

