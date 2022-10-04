Musk Warns Zelenskyy of Escalating Conflict, Says 'Great Harm' May Follow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2022) Tech mogul Elon Musk on Tuesday warned Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that escalation of the conflict would have negative consequences for Kiev and for the whole world.

On Monday, Musk published two polls asking for public opinion about a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia and about the Donbas and Crimea status. The polls have drawn criticism from senior Ukrainian officials, including Zelenskyy, who himself published a poll asking whether the public likes Musk supporting Ukraine or Russia more.

"I still very much support Ukraine, but am convinced that massive escalation of the war will cause great harm to Ukraine and possibly the world," Musk tweeted in response to Zelenskyy's poll.

On Monday, Musk also urged the public to support peace initiatives between Ukraine and Russia, saying that Ukraine's victory in "total war" is "unlikely."

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR, LPR) requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the DPR and LPR, as well as the heads of former Ukrainian regions of Kherson and Zaporizhzhia signed agreements to allow the accession of the four entities to Russia after a vast majority of their population voted in favor of the move on September 23-27.