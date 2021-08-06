Musk Wonders Why Tesla Was Not Invited to White House EV Meeting

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2021) The head of Tesla electric automaker, Elon Musk, has expressed confoundment that United States President Joe Biden did not invite his company to an event dedicated to electric vehicles at the White House.

"Yes, it seems strange that Tesla wasn't invited," Musk said in response to a Twitter message from one of the social network users.

According to the American business Insider newspaper, Tesla has accounted for about 74% of US electric vehicle sales in the past three years.

The White House EV event that took place on Thursday involved talks between President Biden and executives from auto companies such as Ford and General Motors. During the meeting, the US president signed a decree setting the goal of bringing the share of electric vehicles to half of all passenger vehicles sold in the country by 2030.