UrduPoint.com

Musk's Approach Scaring Away Twitter Advertisers - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published November 27, 2022 | 07:20 AM

Musk's Approach Scaring Away Twitter Advertisers - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) A number of advertising agencies have paused spending on Twitter, alarmed by the management approach of the social platform's new owner, billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, The Financial Times reports.

According to an analysis from the Media Matters for America non-profit organization, 50 of the top 100 advertisers, accounting for $750 million in advertising this year, had paused or announced their intention to pause spending since Musk acquired Twitter, the newspaper said on Saturday.

The same 50 advertisers accounted for $317 million of Twitter's $5 billion in revenues in 2021.

At the same time, the Omnicom Media Group and Interpublic have recommended that their clients pause spending on Twitter, while WPP's GroupM raised their assessment of the risk of advertising on the platform to "high risk," sources told The Financial Times.

The newspaper claims citing sources that following job cuts carried out by Musk, advertising agencies no longer have any point of contact within the Twitter ads business team and "have received little to no communication in recent weeks," including feedback on how previous campaigns have performed.

On October 28, Musk finalized the acquisition of Twitter, which cost him $44 billion. Following the takeover, Musk changed the company's day-to-day operations, including the termination of Twitter's executives, who were responsible for the platform's privacy and cybersecurity, as well as regular Twitter employees. The significant policy changes have caused a wave of concern.

The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing market research data, that more than one-third of Twitter's top 100 advertisers had stopped putting ads on the social media platform in the two weeks following Musk's takeover of the company.

Related Topics

Business Washington Social Media Twitter Company Job Same Elon Musk October Market Post Media From Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

8 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

8 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

8 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

8 hours ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

8 hours ago
 Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.