Musk's Brother Meets Italy PM Meloni In Rome
Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 01:50 AM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Elon Musk's brother Kimbal and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met briefly Friday at her Rome office, an Italian source said.
Kimbal Musk also met with Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli at the prime minister's office and had a quick handshake with Meloni during a tour of the building, the source said.
Musk, who sits on the board of his brother's Tesla electric car company, arrived with Veronica Berti, the wife of Italian opera great Andrea Bocelli, and reportedly discussed with Giuli a potential project on using technology at cultural sites.
He also stopped by to see Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who posted a picture of the "pleasant meeting" with Musk on X.
Salvini said the pair "discussed innovation, entertainment, and the endless potential of Italian art and culture worldwide".
The Italian government is currently in negotiations with SpaceX to buy a secure communications network while Meloni herself has met several times with Elon Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur and confidante of new US President Donald Trump.
Recent Stories
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse
Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map
Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..
Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes
Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth
Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..
Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties
Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..
Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF
More Stories From World
-
Musk's brother meets Italy PM Meloni in Rome5 minutes ago
-
Serbians strike in protest over fatal roof collapse15 minutes ago
-
Angry Slovaks ratchet up protests against PM Fico's pro-Russia drive25 minutes ago
-
SKorea prosecutors renew request for longer detention for impeached leader1 hour ago
-
French mother sentenced to life for daughter's starvation death1 hour ago
-
Trump visits North Carolina and California disaster zones1 hour ago
-
Beached whales: Airbus grounds its massive Beluga cargo flights2 hours ago
-
French mother sentenced to life for daughter's starvation death2 hours ago
-
Drifting mega-iceberg could threaten remote baby penguins2 hours ago
-
Putin says he is ready for talks with Trump on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Serbians strike in protest at govt over fatal roof collapse2 hours ago
-
Orban threatens EU's Russia sanctions over Ukraine gas row2 hours ago