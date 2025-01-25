Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Elon Musk's brother Kimbal and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met briefly Friday at her Rome office, an Italian source said.

Kimbal Musk also met with Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli at the prime minister's office and had a quick handshake with Meloni during a tour of the building, the source said.

Musk, who sits on the board of his brother's Tesla electric car company, arrived with Veronica Berti, the wife of Italian opera great Andrea Bocelli, and reportedly discussed with Giuli a potential project on using technology at cultural sites.

He also stopped by to see Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who posted a picture of the "pleasant meeting" with Musk on X.

Salvini said the pair "discussed innovation, entertainment, and the endless potential of Italian art and culture worldwide".

The Italian government is currently in negotiations with SpaceX to buy a secure communications network while Meloni herself has met several times with Elon Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur and confidante of new US President Donald Trump.