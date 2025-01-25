Open Menu

Musk's Brother Meets Italy PM Meloni In Rome

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2025 | 01:50 AM

Musk's brother meets Italy PM Meloni in Rome

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Elon Musk's brother Kimbal and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met briefly Friday at her Rome office, an Italian source said.

Kimbal Musk also met with Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli at the prime minister's office and had a quick handshake with Meloni during a tour of the building, the source said.

Musk, who sits on the board of his brother's Tesla electric car company, arrived with Veronica Berti, the wife of Italian opera great Andrea Bocelli, and reportedly discussed with Giuli a potential project on using technology at cultural sites.

He also stopped by to see Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who posted a picture of the "pleasant meeting" with Musk on X.

Salvini said the pair "discussed innovation, entertainment, and the endless potential of Italian art and culture worldwide".

The Italian government is currently in negotiations with SpaceX to buy a secure communications network while Meloni herself has met several times with Elon Musk, a billionaire entrepreneur and confidante of new US President Donald Trump.

Recent Stories

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activitie ..

UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities

2 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Eme ..

Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ a ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends ‘Fashion Friday’ at Meydan Racecourse

2 hours ago
 Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

Dubai Culture launches 29th Art Map

2 hours ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library to host International Conference on Library and Info ..

2 hours ago
 Somali President praises UAE's support for develop ..

Somali President praises UAE's support for development efforts in Somalia

2 hours ago
FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

FTA clarifies penalties for unpaid corporate taxes

3 hours ago
 Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bo ..

Egypt secures $2 billion syndicated facility to bolster economic growth

3 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing ..

Mohammed bin Rashid: Over AED1 billion in housing approvals for 1,300 citizens i ..

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Beninese Foreign Minister discuss bilateral ties

5 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of ..

Muslim Council of Elders highlights importance of promoting culture of lifelong ..

5 hours ago
 Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 milli ..

Extreme climate events in 2024 disrupted 242 million students: UNICEF

5 hours ago

More Stories From World