HOUSTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Elon Musk's idea of living on Mars is wild but many uncommon ideas became normal parts of life, and this happening would be groundbreaking for humankind, Roscosmos cosmonaut and a mission specialist of Crew-6 Andrey Fedyaev told Sputnik.

Fedyaev will be part of the four-man team that will be aboard the Dragon spacecraft for the Crew-6 mission which is scheduled to launch February 26 from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

"The idea of colonizing Mars, this idea seems kind of crazy. But in general, the history of mankind knows many examples of what initially seemed like a crazy idea, and then it became a completely common activity," Fedyaev said.

Icarus, from Greek mythology, he added, also wanted to fly and fell down from the sky when he burned his beeswax wings for being too close to the sun.

Yet, here we are today, calmly flying around the globe, he said.

"So it is quite possible that this venture will be crowned with success and I will only be sincerely happy about this, because humanity will take a huge step forward in this case," Fedyaev said.

The Crew-6 is an international team and it is worked out through a collaboration between Roscosmos and NASA.

Other members, apart from Fedyaev, of the crew are: NASA astronaut and spacecraft commander Stephen Bowen, NASA astronaut and pilot Woody Hoburg, and UAE astronaut and mission specialist Sultan AlNeyadi.

Musk, who is the CEO of SpaceX, said that a manned mission is to reach Mars this decade. He founded SpaceX in 2002 with the goal to reduce transportation costs and colonize Mars. Musk believes making life multiplanetary will ease life on overcrowding earth.