Musk's SpaceX Faces New Starship Setback
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 10:00 AM
Boca Chica, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) Elon Musk's SpaceX on Thursday once again lost the upper stage of its massive Starship rocket in a fiery explosion, even as the booster was successfully caught in its latest orbital test -- a near replay of the previous attempt.
Minutes after liftoff and booster separation, a live video feed showed the upper stage tumbling uncontrollably before the signal abruptly cut out.
Dramatic footage circulating online captured red-hot debris raining down over the Bahamas.
"Can confirm we did lose contact with the ship. Unfortunately, this happened last time, too," SpaceX spokesman Dan Huot said, referring to January's flight, which also ended with the upper stage disintegrating over the Caribbean.
The fallout was felt immediately in US airspace.
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) briefly activated a "debris response area," delaying flights from airports stretching from Newark and Philadelphia to Miami.
The agency confirmed SpaceX will be required to conduct a mishap investigation before it can fly again.
Despite the setback, SpaceX's "fail fast, learn fast" approach has helped it become the world's dominant launch services provider.
But Musk's status as one of President Donald Trump's closest advisors and his influence over federal regulators are raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 March 2025
Sharjah showcases its tourist destinations at ITB Berlin 2025
Hazza bin Zayed receives well-wishers for holy month of Ramadan
184 kilogrammes of narcotics seized by Abu Dhabi Police; two Asians arrested
Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh
Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..
Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan
Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..
European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays
Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days
More Stories From World
-
Asian stocks, bitcoin down as trade uncertainty roils markets15 seconds ago
-
Gang gunfights in Ecuador leaves 22 dead21 seconds ago
-
Weak-sounding pope releases audio message from hospital24 seconds ago
-
Musk's SpaceX faces new Starship setback32 seconds ago
-
Gun-wielding teen charged with 'endangering' Australian passenger plane1 hour ago
-
Man Utd draw in Spain in Europa League last 16 as Spurs beaten1 hour ago
-
Gun-wielding teen charged with 'endangering' Australian passenger plane1 hour ago
-
Real Sociedad fight back to earn Man United draw in Europa League2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Indian Wells results - 2nd update2 hours ago
-
Russia calls Macron nuclear comments a 'threat'9 hours ago
-
'We are not alone': Zelensky thanks Europe at crisis summit9 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Conference League results9 hours ago