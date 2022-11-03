UrduPoint.com

Musk's Takeover Of Twitter Has Not Made It To Biden's Desk - White House

Umer Jamshaid Published November 03, 2022 | 12:30 AM

Musk's Takeover of Twitter Has Not Made It to Biden's Desk - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The takeover of Twitter by US billionaire Elon Musk has not yet made it to the desk of US President Joe Biden, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

When asked what impact Musk's purchase of the social media network is having on the political discourse in the country and whether the White House is ready to pay $8 per month for its verified account, Jean-Pierre said, "I don't believe that it's an issue that's made it to the President's desk yet."

Musk last week closed a $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter after months of negotiations and legal disputes between himself and the company about the number of fake accounts on the social media platform, which the entrepreneur alleged was much higher than the company reported.

Musk suggested on Tuesday that Twitter could soon charge users $8 per month for the platform's blue checkmark badge indicating their account has been verified, with the price to be adjusted by country.

Twitter currently charges users $4.99 per month for its so-called "Blue" subscription service that includes additional features such as access to free articles and the ability to "undo" tweets.

