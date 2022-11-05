UrduPoint.com

Musk's The Boring Company Says Began Full-Scale Testing Of Hyperloop Transportation System

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 10:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2022) The Boring Company, owned by US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, said on Friday that it has begun full-scale testing of the Hyperloop high-speed transportation system.

"Full-scale Hyperloop Testing has begun," the company said on Twitter.

In 2013, Musk presented Hyperloop an ultra-high-speed public transportation system in which passengers travel in autonomous electric pods in a tunnel of thin air at speeds exceeding 600 miles per hour. Musk said that a pod with 28 passengers would cover the distance of 350 miles between Los Angeles and San Francisco at the speed of 760 miles per hour in 35 minutes. The Boring Company says a Hyperloop trip from DC to New York would take less than 30 minutes, and a trip from DC to Baltimore would take less than 8 minutes. Musk valued the development of Hyperloop at $6 billion. However, Musk admitted during a Tesla earnings conference call that he had no time for Hyperloop.

