UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Musk's Wealth Grows By Record $25Bln In One Day - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

Musk's Wealth Grows by Record $25Bln in One Day - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk saw his wealth jump by a record $25 billion in a single day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

According to the BBI, Musk's wealth is estimated at $174 billion.

He still occupies the rating's second place after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with $180 billion.

In early January, Musk rose to first place in Bloomberg's list of the richest people, briefly overtaking Bezos. He returned to second place in February when tech stocks tumbled.

Musk's wealth skyrocketed due to the robust growth of Tesla, the producer of electric cars, whose stock price rose throughout 2020.

Related Topics

Price Elon Musk SpaceX January February Stocks 2020 Tesla Billion

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Islamabad United’s Hassan Ali, Hussain Ta ..

19 minutes ago

42,650 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

36 minutes ago

First Board chairpersons to meet PCB on Saturday

48 minutes ago

NdcTech & PTCL collaborate to offer Banking Servic ..

51 minutes ago

Expo, UN galvanise change-makers to act on Sustain ..

51 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.