MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2021) SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk saw his wealth jump by a record $25 billion in a single day, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index (BBI).

According to the BBI, Musk's wealth is estimated at $174 billion.

He still occupies the rating's second place after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos with $180 billion.

In early January, Musk rose to first place in Bloomberg's list of the richest people, briefly overtaking Bezos. He returned to second place in February when tech stocks tumbled.

Musk's wealth skyrocketed due to the robust growth of Tesla, the producer of electric cars, whose stock price rose throughout 2020.