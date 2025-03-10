Open Menu

Muslim Americans Using Iftars To Unify Community, Address Important Issues

Sumaira FH Published March 10, 2025 | 01:00 PM

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Muslims in the United States are celebrating the holy month of Ramadan by hosting iftars to strengthen community bonds

and emphasizing the importance of supporting each other and addressing the problems facing them.

The iftars are themed to showcase public needs and concerns; support charities, needy children and families; increase awareness of US foreign policy; and gather people of all religions.

On Sunday, the Pakistani community in New York region organized two events as part if the Ramadan celebrations where Pakistan's Consul General Aamer Ahmed Atozai was present.

At the iftar dinner, organized by the City Council and the Pakistani leadership of Nassau County, Long Island, a New York City's suburb, Atozai highlighted the significance of Ramadan as a time of spiritual renewal, generosity, and togetherness.

The Consul General also distributed citations amongst the Pakistanis for their selfless services to the community.

The event brought together a diverse gathering of Pakistani-Americans and other South Asian community members to celebrate the spirit of unity and reflection during the holy month of Ramadan.

Nassau County’s Chief Executive, Bruce Blackman, was also in attendance, underscoring U.S.'s commitment to fostering cultural and interfaith harmony.

Atozai also participated in the Muslim Lights Halal Suhoor Festival, an event organized by the Pakistani leadership of Nassau County, Long Island. The festival brought together a large number of Pakistani-Americans, as well as members of the local Arab and South Asian communities, in a vibrant celebration of culture and unity.

The event featured an array of food stalls, ethnic attire displays, and a variety of beverages, creating a lively and inclusive atmosphere for attendees. Nassau County’s Pakistani leadership was also present, reinforcing the strong community ties within the region.

The festival served as a meaningful celebration of heritage and togetherness, reflecting the spirit of Ramadan and the shared values of harmony and cultural appreciation.

APP/ift

