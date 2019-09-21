UrduPoint.com
Muslim Brotherhood Trying To Organize Mass Protests In Egypt - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 06:00 AM

Muslim Brotherhood Trying to Organize Mass Protests in Egypt - Reports

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) The Muslim Brotherhood Islamist movement (banned in Russia) is trying to stage mass protests across Egypt, national media reported.

The MBC Masr broadcaster issued on Friday a video, which showed one of the Muslim Brotherhood leaders calling on supporters to gather near their houses and then fill the cities' squares.

The Interior Ministry has reportedly detained a son of jailed senior Muslim Brotherhood member Saad Katatni over his attempt to organize an unauthorized rally.

The Muslim Brotherhood is disseminating videos with huge rallies, which allegedly take place across the country, but national media report that the Islamists are using materials on past events. A Sputnik correspondent reported that there were no signs of protests at the main Cairo square of Tahrir.

At the same time, security measures in the Egyptian capital have been boosted.

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood managed to use the uncertain political situation in Egypt following the toppling of ex-President Hosni Mubarak in 2011, by nominating its member Mohamed Morsi for the presidential election, which he won in June of the same year. In July 2013, amid a wave of popular discontent, caused by the leadership of the Muslim Brotherhood movement, Morsi was removed from power. The new authorities launched a crackdown on the movement.

The Muslim Brotherhood, founded in 1929, is an international Islamist organization that has branches in about 70 countries and seeks the Islamization of society.

