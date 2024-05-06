Open Menu

Muslim Commission In Nepal Awards Its Medal To Saudi Minister Of Islamic Affairs

Umer Jamshaid Published May 06, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) The Muslim Commission in Nepal awarded its medal to the Minister of Islamic Affairs, Dawah, and Guidance, Sheikh Dr. Abdullatif bin Abdulaziz Al Al-Sheikh, in appreciation of his efforts in spreading the call to God and his contributions to serving faith, spreading the moderate approach, and enhancing cooperation spirit between global institutions to spread tolerance and a culture of dialogue among the followers of global civilizations.

The medal symbolizes the bonds of brotherhood that unite Nepalese Muslims with the Saudi government and people through the foundations of religion, and the love and appreciation that Muslims in Nepal have for the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its government, its people, and its scholars.

On behalf of the minister, the religious attaché at the Saudi embassy in India, Sheikh Badr bin Nasser Al-Anazi, received the medal in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Nepal, Saad Nasser Abdullah Abu Haimed, and a number of officials and Islamic figures.

