Muslim Heritage Month Celebrated In New Jersey; Pakistani Activists' Input Recognized

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Muslim Heritage Month celebrated in New Jersey; Pakistani activists' input recognized

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Assembly of US state of New Jersey marked Muslim Heritage Month with a ceremony at the Statehouse in Trenton, recognizing the contributions of Muslim-Americans to the states cultural and social fabric.

The event brought together lawmakers and community members to highlight the role of Muslim communities in fostering diversity, education, and interfaith engagement. New Jersey is home to around 320,000 Muslims, which is about 3.5% of the state's population.

As part of the event, Assembly woman Shama Haider honoured two young Pakistani-American leaders, Hannan Arshad and Rizwan Ali, for their commitment to civic engagement and interfaith dialogue. Before migrating to the United States, Ms. Haider served as secretary to former Pakistani FirstLady, Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

Hannan Arshad, a Rutgers University graduate currently pursuing a Masters in Healthcare Administration at Ne York University and working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, was recognized for his involvement in interfaith initiatives and community service.

He has been an active participant in the New Jersey Pakistan Day Parade and local political efforts.

Rizwan Ali, serving as the Religious Chairman of Darul Islah Mosque and Community Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, was acknowledged for his role in promoting interfaith dialogue and organizing community events, including Teanecks Muslim Heritage Month celebration. He is also the author of MetalGhost, a novel centered on a Muslim superhero.

Muslim Heritage Month, now in its second year in New Jersey, serves as a platform to highlight the contributions of Muslim Americans in various fields while promoting cultural understanding and unity.

Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at the development and empowerment of the Pakistani and Muslim communities in New Jersey and other states under its consular jurisdiction in the United States.

APP/ift

