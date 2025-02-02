Muslim Heritage Month Celebrated In New Jersey; Pakistani Activists' Input Recognized
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 02, 2025 | 12:50 PM
NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) The Assembly of US state of New Jersey marked Muslim Heritage Month with a ceremony at the Statehouse in Trenton, recognizing the contributions of Muslim-Americans to the states cultural and social fabric.
The event brought together lawmakers and community members to highlight the role of Muslim communities in fostering diversity, education, and interfaith engagement. New Jersey is home to around 320,000 Muslims, which is about 3.5% of the state's population.
As part of the event, Assembly woman Shama Haider honoured two young Pakistani-American leaders, Hannan Arshad and Rizwan Ali, for their commitment to civic engagement and interfaith dialogue. Before migrating to the United States, Ms. Haider served as secretary to former Pakistani FirstLady, Begum Nusrat Bhutto.
Hannan Arshad, a Rutgers University graduate currently pursuing a Masters in Healthcare Administration at Ne York University and working at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, was recognized for his involvement in interfaith initiatives and community service.
He has been an active participant in the New Jersey Pakistan Day Parade and local political efforts.
Rizwan Ali, serving as the Religious Chairman of Darul Islah Mosque and Community Center in Teaneck, New Jersey, was acknowledged for his role in promoting interfaith dialogue and organizing community events, including Teanecks Muslim Heritage Month celebration. He is also the author of MetalGhost, a novel centered on a Muslim superhero.
Muslim Heritage Month, now in its second year in New Jersey, serves as a platform to highlight the contributions of Muslim Americans in various fields while promoting cultural understanding and unity.
Meanwhile, the Consulate General of Pakistan, New York, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting initiatives aimed at the development and empowerment of the Pakistani and Muslim communities in New Jersey and other states under its consular jurisdiction in the United States.
APP/ift
Recent Stories
UAE solidifies leadership in solar energy, driving sustainability
China's bond market sees steady growth in 2024, reaching $10.94 trillion
EU rules setting limits on AI use go into force
Korea's per capita GDP exceeds US$36,000 in 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 February 2025
World-famous wellness experts Wim Hof, Amy Cuddy inspire entrepreneurs at SEF 20 ..
Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Draw pits Ons Jabeur against Jelena Ostapenko, as Emma ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2025 hosts empowering workshops for entreprene ..
Tahnoon bin Zayed issues resolution to reconstitute Board of Trustees of Mohamed ..
UAE, Indonesia review consolidating cooperation across various fields
‘Bil Emirati’ Strand champions local literary talent
More Stories From World
-
Key nominees for the Grammy Awards5 minutes ago
-
Muslim Heritage Month celebrated in New Jersey; Pakistani activists' input recognized5 minutes ago
-
Is it Beyonce's time? Music's A-listers ready for the Grammys25 minutes ago
-
Is it Beyonce's time? Music's A-listers ready for the Grammys35 minutes ago
-
Chappell Roan: the splashy pop supernova2 hours ago
-
Has Trump changed tack on Venezuela?2 hours ago
-
Trump unveils sweeping US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, China2 hours ago
-
Canada will hit US with retaliatory tariffs Tuesday: Trudeau2 hours ago
-
Mexico accuses US of 'slander' over cartel alliance claim2 hours ago
-
China says 'firmly opposes' new US tariffs, vows 'countermeasures'2 hours ago
-
For world's poorest, fears for long-term setbacks after Trump aid cut2 hours ago
-
Rubio to make debut in Panama as Trump threatens to take canal2 hours ago