Muslim leaders Wednesday warmly welcomed as a "historic moment" New York City Mayor Eric Adams announcement that mosques in the city will be able to amplify the Azaan at Jumma prayers and at iftar time during the holy month of Ramadan

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Muslim leaders Wednesday warmly welcomed as a "historic moment" New York City Mayor Eric Adams announcement that mosques in the city will be able to amplify the Azaan at Jumma prayers and at iftar time during the holy month of Ramadan.

"We are eliminating bureaucracy and we are saying clearly that if you are at any service or place of worship, you do not need to apply for a permit to announce the Friday prayer call to prayer louder," Adams said at a press conference in the presence of leaders of Muslim leaders.

Under the new rules, the mayor said, mosques would not need a special permit to publicly broadcast Azaan on Fridays and at sundown during the holy month of Ramazan.

"The police department's community affairs bureau will work with mosques to communicate the new guidelines and ensure that devices used to broadcast the Azaan are set to appropriate decibel levels, Adams said. Houses of worship can broadcast up to 10 decibels over the ambient sound level," the mayor's office said.

"For too long, there has been a feeling that our communities were not allowed to amplify their calls to prayer," Adams said. "Today, we are cutting red tape and saying clearly that mosques and houses of worship are free to amplify their call to prayer on Fridays and during Ramazan without a permit necessary." Flanked by Muslim leaders at a City Hall news conference, Adams said Muslim New Yorkers "will not live in the shadows of the American dream while I am the mayor of the city of New York.

" An Imam recited the Azaan on the occasion that echoed in the City Hall.

"The sound of the Azaan is not just a call to prayer; it is a call to unity, reflection, and community," Afaf Nasher, the executive director of the New York chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations(CAIR), said in a statement.

"We believe that this action will contribute to greater understanding and appreciation of the Muslim community's values and traditions." Ahsan Chughtai, a Pakistani who is a senior advisor to Mayor Adams, called it an "amazing movement". "it's a blessing -- Alhamdolillah -- this is what our community has been asking for." Adeel Rana, also a Pakistani who is a deputy inspector in the New York City Police Department (NYPD) and head of the Muslim Officers Society, welcomed it as a "historic day".

Imam Talib Abdul Rasheed of Maajlis-e-Shura calld the Mayor's decision a "good start" and said Muslims should learn to become "good neoghbours to their neighbours".

Somaia Ferozi, principal of the Ideal Islamic school in Queens, said New York City's new rules send a positive message to her students.

"Our children are reminded of who they are when they hear the Azaan ," said Ferozi, who attended Adams' news conference. "Having that echo in a New York City neighbourhood will make them feel part of a community that acknowledges them."Adams, a Democrat, enjoys close relationships with faith leaders from various traditions and has promoted the role of religion in public life.