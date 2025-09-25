Muslim leaders, in meeting with Trump, call for immediate ceasefire in war-hit Gaza, allowing humanitarian aid

Leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, in their meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, highlighted the "unbearable situation" in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire that would ensure releasing the hostages and allowing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid to the Israeli-blockaded enclave, according to a joint statement

UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) Leaders of Arab and Islamic countries, in their meeting with US President Donald Trump on Tuesday, highlighted the "unbearable situation" in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire that would ensure releasing the hostages and allowing the entry of sufficient humanitarian aid to the Israeli-blockaded enclave, according to a joint statement.

The top-level meeting was convened at the initiative of President Trump, and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was among the eight leaders from Muslim majority countries invited to discuss the "catastrophic" situation in war-devastated Gaza.

The meeting was co-hosted by the U.S. leader and Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Other leaders present were: King Abdullah of Jordan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Kamal Madbouly, UAE's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud. It took place on the margins of the 80th session of UN General Assembly.

According to the joint statement, the eight leaders reiterated their commitment to cooperate with President Trump, and stressed the importance of his leadership to end the war and open horizons for a just and lasting peace.

In this regard, they rejected forced-displacement, ordered by Israel, in Gaza and the need to allow the return of those who left.

They emphasized the need to work out details of a plan for stabilization, while ensuring stability in the West Bank and Jerusalem’s Holy Sites.

The joint statement did not contain what President Trump said at the meeting, but according to POLITICO, an America online newspaper, the US leader promised the leaders that he would not allow Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to annex the West Bank.

Quoting "people familiar with the discussion," POLITICO said Trump was firm on the topic and that the US president promised that Israel would not be allowed to absorb the West Bank, which is governed by the Palestinian Authority, not Hamas.

Another one of the people familiar with the talks noted that, despite Trump’s assurance, a ceasefire to end Israel’s nearly two-year war against Hamas was nowhere close to fruition, according to POLITICO.

Two others familiar with the matter said Trump and his team presented a white paper outlining the administration’s plan to end the war, including the annexation promise and other details such as governance and postwar security.

Trump told reporters ahead of his sit-down with the eight leaders at the United Nations headquarters that it was his “most important” engagement of the day.

Turkish President Erdogan described the meeting as “fruitful” Tuesday evening during an interview on Fox News Channel, but he did not elaborate.

Erdogan and Trump are scheduled to meet again in Washington on Thursday.

According to the joint statement, participants emphasized the need to ensure a comprehensive plan for reconstruction in Gaza, based on the Arab and OIC plan, as well as security arrangements, with international assistance supporting the Palestinian leadership, and expressed commitment to work together to ensure the success of plans and to rebuild the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

They also emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum to ensure that this meeting is the beginning of a process on the right path to a future of peace and regional cooperation.

The meeting was also attended by Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrehman bin Jassim Al Thani, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Jordan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Ayman Safadi, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelattay, Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

President Trump’s team also included Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Special Envoy of the US President for Middle East Steven Witkoff.