Muslim-Majority Countries Doubt US Is Serious About Encouraging Democracy - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2023) Most residents of 13 Muslim-majority countries, located primarily in the middle East, do not believe the US is serious about encouraging the establishment of democratic systems in their region, according to a Gallup poll released Friday.

Surveyed during 2022, the minority of residents who agreed that the US is serious ranged from a high of a third in Kuwait to a low of 8% in Tunisia and Palestine. A small minority of residents of countries invaded by the US this century - 26% in Iraq and 14% in Afghanistan - agreed it was serious about encouraging democracy.

Residents of all 13 countries were similarly skeptical when asked if the US would allow them to fashion their own political future. The minority of residents who agreed ranged from a high of 30% in Kuwait to a low of 8% in Tunisia, Palestine and Turkey.

They were also skeptical, although somewhat less so, about whether the US was serious about improving the economic lot of people in the region. The minority of residents who agreed ranged from a high of 36% in Kuwait to a low of 8% in Iran.