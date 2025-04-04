Muslim organizations, opposition protest against Waqf Amendment Bill in India

(@Abdulla99267510)

Protesting Muslims term bill as unconstitutional and an attack on minority rights under BJP government in India

NEW DEHLI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 4th, 2025) The opposition parties and Muslim organizations on Friday strongly condemned controversial Waqf Amendment Bill in India.

The Muslim organizations and opposition parties started protest after BJP government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi passed the controversial bill with 288 votes in favour.

The protesting Muslims termed the bill as unconstitutional and an attack on the minority rights.

The bill said that the state governments would now have the authority to appoint non-Muslim members to Waqf Boards and give district collectors the power to make decisions regarding disputed waqt properties.

The Muslim organizations argued that the bill is a ploy to increase government control over Waqf assets and to restrict the religious and social rights of Muslims.

Rahul Gandhi opposed the bill, saying it is an attempt to usurp the rights of minorities and could eventually be used against other communities as well. Sonia Gandhi called the bill “a blatant attack on the Constitution,” accusing the BJP of pursuing a policy aimed at suppressing minorities and keeping the country permanently divided.

The controversial bill would soon be tabled in the Rajya Sabha, where more intense debate and protest are expected.

Meanwhile, the demonstrations have already started in several Indian cities, where the Muslim groups and opposition parties are raising their voices against the BJP government’s move.