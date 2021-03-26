Muslim Protesters Line Up Outside UK School for 2nd Day in Row in Outrage at 'Blasphemy'

Dozens of Muslim protesters have gathered for the second day in a row outside a school in England's West Yorkshire county where a religious education teacher allegedly showed cartoons with Prophet Mohammad to pupils, which is considered by the demonstrators to be blasphemous, media reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Dozens of Muslim protesters have gathered for the second day in a row outside a school in England's West Yorkshire county where a religious education teacher allegedly showed cartoons with Prophet Mohammad to pupils, which is considered by the demonstrators to be blasphemous, media reported on Friday.

The teacher in his late 20s, who is not named, was suspended after Muslim protesters held a rally on Thursday, while the school issued a statement offering an apology to parents whose children study at the state school, where the vast majority of pupils are from minority ethnic groups.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, Batley Grammar School was forced to shut and switched to online learning on Friday, with the teacher put under police protection, as some 50 demonstrators line up outside the gates demanding the young man be sacked.

Police officers, as well as private security guards, have been called to the school to monitor the demonstration.

The newspaper added that it was unknown if all the demonstrators were parents, as some of them are believed to be from local mosques.

Religious education at schools has become a topic of increased attention following the beheading of a French history teacher last October. Samuel Paty was murdered on October 16 in Paris outskirts after he showed religious caricatures depicting Islamic prophet Muhammad to his students as part of freedom of speech discussion, prompting outrage among their Muslim parents.