Muslim Rights Group Issues Warning After Iranian-Americans Detained At US-Canada Border

Tue 07th January 2020

Muslim Rights Group Issues Warning After Iranian-Americans Detained at US-Canada Border

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) A Muslim rights group issued a community advisory on Monday after US law enforcement agents reportedly detained and interrogated persons of Iranian descent at the US-Canada border.

Several Iranian-Americans and Iranian-Canadians alleged they were detained, searched and interrogated for hours by US border patrol agents at the Peace Arch crossing after attending a concert in Vancouver over the weekend.

"The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)... today issued a 'Know Your Rights' community advisory for Iranian-Americans, Syrian-Americans, Iraqi-Americans, and others who may be impacted by the threat of war of between the United States and Iran," the statement said.

The advocacy group said vague allegations about the threat of "sleeper cells" has led to greater scrutiny of Iranian-Americans and other Americans of middle Eastern descent at the US border.

CAIR's Washington state chapter, the release added, is currently assisting the Iranian-Americans who said they were detained and asked inappropriate questions about their political views on the situation in Iran.

The US border agency on Monday denied the allegations while the Canadian public safety ministry said no one will ever be arbitrarily detained or refused entry due to ethnicity or origin.

Last week, US President Donald ordered an airstrike that killed Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani, which sparked tension across the Middle East. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei have pledged that Soleimani's death will not go unavenged, in response to what they see as a US crime.

