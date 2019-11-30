UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Muslim World Could Ally With Russia To Settle Palestine Issue - Jordanian Ex-Minister

Faizan Hashmi 33 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 12:15 AM

Muslim World Could Ally With Russia to Settle Palestine Issue - Jordanian Ex-Minister

Muslim countries could create a strategic alliance with Russia to resolve the long-standing conflict between Palestine and Israel, Marwan Kasim, a former Jordanian foreign minister, said on Friday

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2019) Muslim countries could create a strategic alliance with Russia to resolve the long-standing conflict between Palestine and Israel, Marwan Kasim, a former Jordanian foreign minister, said on Friday.

"History of positive relations with Russia, and [its] positive position regarding the Islamic world makes us think about a possibility for creating a strategic alliance that could become a decisive force to solve the Palestinian issue, which is especially important in the light of one US politicians supporting the domination of Israel, which occupies Arab territories," Kasim said during a meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia - Islamic world" in the Russian city of Ufa.

The former official was referring to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his announcement from earlier this month that Washington no longer considered the construction of civilian settlements by Israel in the West Bank "inconsistent with international law.

"

Kasim reminded everyone at the meeting of Pompeo's statement and chastised the United States' policy in the region.

"In this way, the West is following not the international law but the law of the jungle," Kasim said.

Israel's continued construction of settlements in the West Bank is one of the main issues that has hindered any progress in settling the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestine has been demanding that its borders be reset to those that existed prior to the Six-Day War, but Israel has refused to concede.

Related Topics

World Israel Palestine Russia Washington Bank Progress Ufa Alliance United States Muslim From Arab Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Russia Supports Palestine Authorities' Efforts to ..

30 minutes ago

UAE wins second term on IMO Council

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed tours Yas Marina Circ ..

2 hours ago

Spanish Minister Calls Trump's Decision to Exit Pa ..

1 hour ago

Spain Should Form New Government Before Christmas ..

1 hour ago

Maltese Prime Minister Set to Resign Imminently Ov ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.