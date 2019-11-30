Muslim World Could Ally With Russia to Settle Palestine Issue - Jordanian Ex-Minister

Muslim countries could create a strategic alliance with Russia to resolve the long-standing conflict between Palestine and Israel, Marwan Kasim, a former Jordanian foreign minister, said on Friday

"History of positive relations with Russia, and [its] positive position regarding the Islamic world makes us think about a possibility for creating a strategic alliance that could become a decisive force to solve the Palestinian issue, which is especially important in the light of one US politicians supporting the domination of Israel, which occupies Arab territories," Kasim said during a meeting of the Group of Strategic Vision "Russia - Islamic world" in the Russian city of Ufa.

The former official was referring to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his announcement from earlier this month that Washington no longer considered the construction of civilian settlements by Israel in the West Bank "inconsistent with international law.

"

Kasim reminded everyone at the meeting of Pompeo's statement and chastised the United States' policy in the region.

"In this way, the West is following not the international law but the law of the jungle," Kasim said.

Israel's continued construction of settlements in the West Bank is one of the main issues that has hindered any progress in settling the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis. Palestine has been demanding that its borders be reset to those that existed prior to the Six-Day War, but Israel has refused to concede.